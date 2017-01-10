‘Thunder from Down Under’ returns to Scarlet Pearl Casino

Australia’s “Thunder from Down Under” male revue will return to Scarlet Pearl Casino from Jan. 27-28 with “chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines and irresistible boy-next-door charm,” according to the casino.
The revue sold out several shows there in July.
“Scarlet Pearl is committed to thinking outside the box in providing entertainment options,” said Vicki Haskins, director of promotions, events, entertainment and players club. “It is very important that we push the envelope when it comes to bringing a wider variety of entertainment to the Gulf Coast and to Scarlet Pearl’s guests.”
The 2017 tour is a new, live show. Audience members must be 21 or older, and men are welcome to attend. There will be no full-frontal nudity.
Show are at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 and 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 28. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the shop inside the casino, at the call center at 888-266-5772 or online.
Comments