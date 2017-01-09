Eurozone unemployment holds steady in November

1:07 Cold outside but hot hoops action inside Pause

2:13 Program allows elderly to keep their independence

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

1:10 Get the facts on Type 2 Diabetes

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

0:24 An Italian name pronounced with a Southern drawl

0:20 If it doesn’t sell, we’ll take it home