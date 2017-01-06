Kemper plant should be in service in January, Mississippi Power says

Mississippi Power said Friday the Kemper power plant should be placed in service by the end of the month.
In its November report to the state Public Service Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mississippi Power said it expects the plant to be in service using lignite coal by Jan. 31.
The company announced in December that it expected the project to be in service during January 2017, “and today’s filing indicates our expectations remain the same,” said spokesman Jeff Shepard.
“The schedule reflects the time needed to complete the integration of all systems necessary for both combustion turbines to simultaneously generate electricity with syngas,” he said.
Mississippi Power also reported an increase of $34 million, which will be paid by Mississippi Power and Southern Co. — “Not by Mississippi Power customers,” Shepard said.
That brings the estimated cost of the project to $6.98 billion. Mississippi Power and Southern Co. have paid approximately $2.6 billion of that amount, resulting in costs eligible for recovery by ratepayers of approximately $4.2 billion, Shepard said.
The next steps for the facility are the integrated operation of both gasifiers. If that does not occur by mid-January, further revision may be needed to the the in-service date and cost estimate, the company said.
