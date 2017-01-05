Bay St. Louis boat dealer in Top 100

Breath’s Boats & Motors at 728 U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis has been named one of the Top 100 Dealers in North America by Boating Industry, the only independent ranking of boat dealers in North America.
“From the thousands of dealers in North America — and hundreds of nominations — these 100 dealers are the best of the best,” Boating Industry editor Jonathan Sweet said. “These dealers excel not only at the business of selling boats, but also delivering a great customer experience.”
This is the fifth consecutive year Breath’s Boats & Motors has made the list, company president John Ladner said.
Comments