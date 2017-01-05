New Orleans readers love a cup of Coast Roast, magazine says

Coffee drinkers in Long Beach could have told New Orleans folks long ago that Coast Roast coffee is some of the best around.
But readers of New Orleans Magazine decided the Mississippi-roasted brew served up better service and taste than such formidable opponents as Cafe du Monde and PJ’s.
New Orleans Magazine released its Tops of the Town lists in its January 2017 issue and listed Coast Roast Coffee & Tea in the St. Roch Market as the favorite coffee house, topping PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, CC’s Coffee House, Cafe du Monde and Perks Coffee & Cafe.
“The coffee market is tough in New Orleans, so I’m pretty happy to see we made the list,” said Coast Roast owner Shawn Montella. “It was a complete surprise, but it’s a great way to start the year.”
Coast Roast Coffee also hit No. 2 in the Favorite Coffee House for Food list, which was topped by Caffe! Caffe!
New Orleans Magazine opened voting to readers via a ballot in the magazine and on its website in October 2016. The magazine received more than 9,500 ballots and specified that “no category was included in our final list unless the winner received a significant cluster of votes.”
Coast Roast Coffee & Tea opened a coffee house in Gulfport in December. The company also has Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery and Coast Roast Coffee & Tea in Ponchatoula.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
