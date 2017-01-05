Managing editor moves up to lead Omaha World-Herald

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

0:33 Rainy day shoppers

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold

0:46 What about all those signs in Ocean Springs?

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

1:10 Get the facts on Type 2 Diabetes

2:44 Casino operators look back and ahead at Coast industry

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic