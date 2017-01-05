Managing editor moves up to lead Omaha World-Herald

The managing editor of the Omaha World-Herald has been named executive editor.
The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2j84EtP ) that 43-year-old Melissa Matczak (MAH'-chihk) is the first woman to serve as the World-Herald's top editor. The newspaper announced Wednesday that Matczak will replace Mike Reilly, who's been executive editor since December 2007. He's becoming vice president for news for the World-Herald's parent company, BH Media Group. The company is a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary.
Matczak joined the World-Herald in 1997 and has been managing editor the past four years. She has degrees in journalism and political science from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
