No winter slow-down in sight, Coast will see new restaurants, stores

The holiday season normally is a slow time for development nationwide, but South Mississippi is seeing a flurry of renovations and commercial construction.
A new Dollar General store on Cowan Road in Gulfport and renovations to The Rackhouse, a new steakhouse in downtown Gulfport, top the list of $2.4 million in commercial building permits over the past two weeks. The Treen Permit report, which lists new construction and renovation projects in the three Coast counties, isn’t published Christmas week.
Bob Taylor announced in 2015 he is transforming the former Lookout Steakhouse into The Rackhouse Steaks & Spirits and expects renovations to take about 90 days.
Also coming soon is Woody’s Roadhouse on U.S. 90 in Biloxi. The signs are up at this second location of Woody’s, which also operates in Ocean Springs.
In addition to commercial permits, permits were issued for six new homes along with barns and storage buildings.
Commercial permits include:
▪ $800,000 — 7,500-square-foot Dollar General store, 500 Cowan Road, Gulfport
▪ $400,000 — 5,000-square-foot tenant renovation at The Rackhouse Steaks & Spirits, a new steakhouse at 1301 26th Ave., Gulfport
▪ $368,000 — Tenant renovation and addition to casting area at Tabor Extrusions LLC, 1900 34th St., Gulfport
▪ $248,000 — Tenant renovation at Gulf Coast Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 13301 Shriners Blvd., Biloxi
▪ $207,000 — New 4,140-square-foot building at Arrow Landscape Nursery, 15121 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi
▪ $135,000 — 2,700-square-foot accessory building at Direct Auto, 7917 Lamar Poole Road, Biloxi
▪ $110,000 — Tenant renovation at Seaway Development Co., 14231 Seaway Road, Gulfport
▪ $39,000 — Tenant renovation and additional parking space, Labor Plus, 12460 U.S. 49, Gulfport
▪ $30,000 — Tenant renovation of floors at Pet Harbor Veterinary Hospital, 3110 Old Mobile Highway, Pascagoula
▪ $25,000 — Tenant renovation at The Waverly Apartments, Seahorn Investment, 100 Waverly Drive, Bay St. Louis
▪ $20,000 — Tenant renovation, parking lot at Waffle House, 998 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi
