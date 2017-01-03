For 1st time in 50 years, a Volvo's not top seller in Sweden

0:33 Rainy day shoppers Pause

1:37 Dixson the dog's families

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

1:14 Wynonna and The Big Noise sing 'Hallelujah' in Biloxi

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's