Las Vegas airport traffic up more than 3 percent in November

Officials say the number of passengers coming and going from McCarran International Airport is up 3.4 percent in November.
Airport officials say nearly 3.9 million passengers came through the Las Vegas airport in November, up from 3.7 million a year ago.
The Clark County Department of Aviation says the airport has handled close to 44 million passengers in the first 11 months of the year, putting it on track to beat last year's 45 million.
Southwest Airlines remains busiest carrier at the airport, handling nearly 1.5 million passengers in November.
Spirit Airlines showed the greatest percentage growth, with a 17 percent more passengers so far in 2016 compared with the same time period in 2015.
Comments