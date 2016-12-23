Some drones must be registered with FAA

Those who get a drone for Christmas may have to register it with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Owners of small unmanned aircraft weighing more than 0.55 pounds and less than 55 pounds are required to register their drones through a web-based drone registration system that went online in December 2015 and has registered 616,000 owners and individual drones.
The rule and the registration system were aimed at the thousands of drone hobbyists who had little or no experience with the U.S. aviation system. Hobbyists pay a $5 fee and receive a single identification number for all the drones they own.
As part of the process, applicants receive and must acknowledge some basic safety information to keep themselves and their friends and neighbors safe when they fly.
To register, go to federaldroneauthority.org.
Comments