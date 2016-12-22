California report backs governor's plan for giant tunnels

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf? Pause

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food

2:23 Video: 2015 Slam-Dunk contest at HoopsFest Biloxi -- from four angles

1:16 Scenes from the New Orleans Bowl

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead

0:57 Last ditch comeback gives South victory

2:46 She fell in love with a man who would later kill her