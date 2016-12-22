Gulf Coast has new supervisor to watch over shipbuilding

Capt. Brian D. Lawrence, USN, has been named the next Supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast to overseas shipbuilding contracts for the U.S. Navy in Pascagoula and across the Gulf Coast.
He will succeed Capt. Joseph Tuite, who has served as commanding officer of SSGC since March 2014. Tuite is being assigned as the commanding officer and supervisor of shipbuilding in Bath, Maine.
A change of command ceremony will be held in the spring.
The Supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast is the Navy’s agency that administers shipbuilding and ship repair contracts with major shipbuilding contractors on the Gulf Coast, according to Naval Sea Systems Command website. The military and civilian organization of 400 personnel provides engineering, quality assurance, contract management and financial services to streamline how shipbuilding contractors provide ships and craft to the Navy.
Lawrence is a native of Toronto, Ohio, and a 1994 graduate of the United States Naval Academy. He has served as executive officer and deputy supervisor for operations at SSGC since October 2014. He served as program manager’s representative for the DDG-51 Program and Large Deck Amphibious Program at SSGC in Pascagoula and his office will be in Pascagoula.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments