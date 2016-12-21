Coast tourism board gets a new member

Richard Marsh of Gulfport has been appointed by the Harrison County Supervisor Kent Jones to a four-year term on the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast board of directors.
A community leader and organizer, Marsh began serving at last week’s meeting of the Visit MS Gulf Coast board.
Marsh said he and his wife, Janice Theodore Marsh, and their family travel frequently to New Orleans and various states and venues, “And I see how important tourism is.”
Each area of the three counties on the Coast has a different flavor and a diverse tourism workforce and visitor base, he said.
“Hopefully, I can help the industry,” he said.
Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines said she thinks the supervisors did an excellent job choosing Marsh to serve on the CVB board. She said he is president of the Gulfport Concerned Citizens.
“He’s very level-headed and he has a lot of passion when the direction is clear,” she said.
