Children’s of Mississippi clinic opening at Cedar Lake in Biloxi

A new Children’s of Mississippi clinic is bringing pediatric subspecialties such as cardiology and neurology to a new clinic at 1721 Medical Park Drive at Biloxi’s Cedar Lake area.
For the last three years, Children’s of Mississippi has offered monthly clinic visits on the Coast by commuting specialists. The opening of the new clinic will centralize all subspecialty care in one location and will expand to include nephrology, pulmonology and telehealth access, linking the Coast with experts at UMMC.
“Ideally, all pediatric subspecialties will be available on a rotating basis,” said neurologist Mark Lee. Before he began practicing in South Mississippi three years ago, there was no pediatric neurologist outside of Jackson.
Cardiologist Brad Troutman said the initial focus will be on pediatric cardiology and pediatric neurology. Over time the clinic hopes to provide outpatient weekly or monthly clinics in multiple disciplines at the new Biloxi office.
Children’s of Mississippi, part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, encompasses all pediatric services available at UMMC, Batson Children’s Hospital and at clinical sites throughout Mississippi. The Biloxi clinic is one of 10 in the state.
