Unemployment is down in 3 Coast counties for November

The unemployment rate dropped across the Coast in November.
Mississippi Department of Employment Security reported that Harrison County is one of the 27 counties in Mississippi that had unemployment rates less to or equal to the state’s rate of 5.2 percent. There are 82 counties in Mississippi.
DeSoto and Rankin Counties had the lowest unemployment rate in November at 3.7 percent and Issaquena County had the highest rate at 11.8 percent.
The number of people unemployed decreased 6,400 from October, while the total employed decreased by 500.
Unemployment
County
Nov. 2016
Oct. 2016
Nov. 2015
Hancock
5.6
5.9
6.4
Harrison
5.1
5.6
5.9
Jackson
6.1
6.5
6.9
Source: Mississippi Department of Employment Security
