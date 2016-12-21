Business

December 21, 2016 9:32 AM

Unemployment is down in 3 Coast counties for November

Sun Herald

The unemployment rate dropped across the Coast in November.

Mississippi Department of Employment Security reported that Harrison County is one of the 27 counties in Mississippi that had unemployment rates less to or equal to the state’s rate of 5.2 percent. There are 82 counties in Mississippi.

DeSoto and Rankin Counties had the lowest unemployment rate in November at 3.7 percent and Issaquena County had the highest rate at 11.8 percent.

The number of people unemployed decreased 6,400 from October, while the total employed decreased by 500.

Unemployment

County

Nov. 2016

Oct. 2016

Nov. 2015

Hancock

5.6

5.9

6.4

Harrison

5.1

5.6

5.9

Jackson

6.1

6.5

6.9

Source: Mississippi Department of Employment Security

