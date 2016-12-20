New sporting goods store opening soon in Biloxi

Hibbett Sports athletic retailer will be opening a new store soon at Edgewater Village in Biloxi, the company announced Tuesday.
The store at 2650 Beach Blvd. is off Eisenhower Drive, opposite Edgewater Mall. In addition to the Hibbett Sports at Hardy Court in Gulfport, the new store will offer brand-name athletic apparel and equipment.
The company plans to open the store by early February.
Hibbett Sports has more than 1,000 stores in 34 states and is one of the top retailers in premium footwear, with brands such as Nike, Under Armour, Jordan and Adidas.
The company is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and focuses on providing the needs of local sports teams and leagues.
