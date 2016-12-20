China, Norway to resume talks on free trade as ties warm

1:30 Over $1 million given to Mississippi cities for passenger rail stations Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:16 Scenes from the New Orleans Bowl

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:24 An Italian name pronounced with a Southern drawl

0:59 One-of-a-kind Christmas ornaments

0:20 If it doesn’t sell, we’ll take it home