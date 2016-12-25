Personnel File for December 25

Firefighters Mark A. Collins Jr. and Jacob H. Mullins of the Moss Point Fire Department graduated from the National Fire Protection Association 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.
Carlos Bell was appointed by Harrison County and the city of Gulfport to serve on the Board of Trustees at Memorial Hospital. He will serve until July 2021
Coast Electric Power Association President and CEO Bob Occhi received a Regional Award for Outstanding Service from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
George Regional Hospital was awarded the top performing rural Hospital in the state of Mississippi by the Mississippi Rural Health Association.
