December 19, 2016 12:33 PM

South Mississippians are spending more

By Mary Perez

Fall brought South Mississippians out to shop, dine and spend more than last year.

The November report for October sales from the Mississippi Department of Revenue shows diversions from the state to the 12 Coast cities increased by $121,000 or 2.5 percent from a year ago.

Biloxi had the largest increase and the two cities that posted a decrease were down less than $3,000 combined.

Sales picked up in Ocean Springs and the restaurants are doing a brisk business, according to the DOR. Since the start of the state fiscal year on July 1, collections of the Ocean Springs restaurant tax are $26,000 ahead of last year.

For the calendar year, sales tax diversions to the Coast cities are running $1.3 million ahead of last year.

Economic indicators - sales tax

Diversions to cities

Nov. 2016

Nov. 2015

Change

Bay St. Louis

$125,742

$122,275

$3,467

Biloxi

$996,134

$944,042

$52,092

D'Iberville

$549,978

$531,925

$18,053

Diamondhead

$45,121

$44,807

$314

Gautier

$175,306

$176,683

-$1,377

Gulfport

$1,683,916

$1,685,351

-$1,435

Long Beach

$112,218

$110,339

$1,879

Moss Point

$154,865

$152,998

$1,867

Ocean Springs

$418,520

$394,238

$24,282

Pascagoula

$430,398

$429,598

$800

Pass Christian

$116,638

$104,848

$11,790

Waveland

$169,950

$161,021

$8,929

Total

$4,978,786

$4,858,125

$120,661

Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue

