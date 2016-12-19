South Mississippians are spending more

Fall brought South Mississippians out to shop, dine and spend more than last year.
The November report for October sales from the Mississippi Department of Revenue shows diversions from the state to the 12 Coast cities increased by $121,000 or 2.5 percent from a year ago.
Biloxi had the largest increase and the two cities that posted a decrease were down less than $3,000 combined.
Sales picked up in Ocean Springs and the restaurants are doing a brisk business, according to the DOR. Since the start of the state fiscal year on July 1, collections of the Ocean Springs restaurant tax are $26,000 ahead of last year.
For the calendar year, sales tax diversions to the Coast cities are running $1.3 million ahead of last year.
Economic indicators - sales tax
Diversions to cities
Nov. 2016
Nov. 2015
Change
Bay St. Louis
$125,742
$122,275
$3,467
Biloxi
$996,134
$944,042
$52,092
D'Iberville
$549,978
$531,925
$18,053
Diamondhead
$45,121
$44,807
$314
Gautier
$175,306
$176,683
-$1,377
Gulfport
$1,683,916
$1,685,351
-$1,435
Long Beach
$112,218
$110,339
$1,879
Moss Point
$154,865
$152,998
$1,867
Ocean Springs
$418,520
$394,238
$24,282
Pascagoula
$430,398
$429,598
$800
Pass Christian
$116,638
$104,848
$11,790
Waveland
$169,950
$161,021
$8,929
Total
$4,978,786
$4,858,125
$120,661
Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue
