Ingalls awarded $51M contract for amphibious ship upgrades

Ingalls Shipbuilding has been awarded a $51 million contract for a contract modification for the Navy’s San Antonio class amphibious transport docks.
The contract was announced Friday by the Pascagoula shipyard’s parent company, Huntington Ingalls Industries.
The contract calls for a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification for the first year of the life-cycle engineering and support services for the amphibious ships.
“Ingalls has a strong tradition in post-delivery efforts, and we are pleased to receive additional work on this program,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said in a press release. “Ingalls has delivered 10 ships in this class, and our shipbuilders have the knowledge and skills necessary to provide these important technical upgrades.”
The new contract includes post-delivery planning and engineering, systems integration and engineering support, research engineering, material support, fleet modernization program planning, supply chain management, maintenance, and training for certain San Antonio-class shipboard systems.
The San Antonio class is a 684-foot-long, 105-foot-wide ship used to embark and land Marines, their equipment and supplies ashore via air cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles, augmented by helicopters or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey.
