Why some customers are angry after Sweet Peppers closes its doors

Customers won’t be able to enjoy a club wrap, Heath Bar cookie or creamy chicken noodle soup anymore at Sweet Peppers Deli in Gulfport.
The Orange Grove sandwich shop has closed its doors, the business announced Monday on Facebook.
However, social media comments from the Sweet Peppers Facebook page show the restaurant closed about three days before the announcement was made, and customers worried employees abruptly lost their jobs without warning from management.
On Saturday morning, the company posted a photo to Facebook asking customers to enjoy a meal with them, but the store was already closed. A member of the Sweet Peppers corporate team commented on the photo, saying the post had been set up on a publication schedule before the restaurant closed.
The representative, who was posting from the Sweet Peppers Facebook page, said the restaurant’s closing date was not communicated clearly to its employees.
“I apologize for any inconvenience the short notice may have caused, especially to the employees at this location!” the post said. “While we were aware this location was in the process of closing, the date was not communicated fully. It appears this post was previously scheduled and not deleted.”
Facebook users criticized the abrupt closing, and one person even asked the corporate office to offer employees some kind of compensation. More comments can be seen on the company’s Facebook page.
