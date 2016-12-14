Lawmakers ease zero-tolerance laws; energy fight continues

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality Pause

1:28 Why aren't there more penalties for animal abuse?

2:28 Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

2:20 WATCH: Gulf Coast players sign with FBS programs

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:16 Nurse tells county leaders of confusion involving Millette's departure

0:31 High schooler gets into Ivy League school, family's reaction is priceless