Will Pop Brothers get an order from ‘Billion Dollar Buyer?’

Anyone in South Mississippi who says they already know whether Pop Brothers will get a deal from the “Billion Dollar Buyer” is just guessing.
“We’ll know tonight just like everybody,” said Shannon Arzola, who co-owns Pop Brothers with her husband, Octavio Arzona, and her brother Chuck Kelly.
They are throwing a community watch party at Murky Waters on 27th Avenue in Downtown Gulfport Tuesday night and will have the television tuned to CNBC when the “Billion Dollar Buyer” comes on at 9 p.m.
The whole city of Gulfport is involved in their success, she said, and the owners of Pop Brothers just thought they should invite the community to the watch the show with them, she said.
When Billion Dollar Buyer Tilman Fertitta showed up at Pop Brothers on 15th Street in Gulfport to film the episode in July, he was greeted by cheerleaders, Mayor Billy Hewes and a crowd.
“It was great to be in Gulfport,” said Fertitta, who owns Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi and as chairman and sole owner of Landry’s, spends billions buying for his casinos and 500 restaurants, hotels and other businesses.
Fertitta said the producers of “Billion Dollar Buyer” shoot the ending of every episode two ways, so the entrepreneurs don’t know if they got the deal until the show airs.
Tuesday’s show entitled “Maybe You Should Stay a Small Business” features Pop Brothers and DamnDog, a New Orleans company that makes an edgy men’s handbag line. The promo for the episode asks, “Will these strong-willed entrepreneurs be able to prove themselves to Tilman, or will they be stuck slinging small orders?”
Fertitta just finished filming Season 2 and said, “I think it’s a great episode. It was definitely one my favorites for the season.”
Pop Brothers made an impression on Fertitta, who recently tweeted a video and said “Entrepreneurs will stop at nothing to achieve their goals.” This came after the Pop Brothers owners drove 10 hours through flooded roads in Louisiana to deliver an extra supply gourmet ice pops to Texas.
“We had a 30-day trial run in Texas,” explained Shannon Arzola.
While viewers of the show sometimes question why the entrepreneurs don’t take the advice of the “Billion Dollar Buyer,” Fertitta said every one of them has thanked him for his insights — “100 percent.”
Arzola said they made several big steps, thanks to Fertitta’s advice.
“It caused us to see we needed to go ahead and get a manufacturer’s license,” she said. “We trademarked our name.” They opened two more locations, in Ocean Springs and a walk-up at Cuz’s Seafood in downtown Bay St. Louis.
“The show forced us to think outside our comfort zone faster than we would have normally,” she said. “We also have a great opportunity at the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport.”
Before Billion Dollar Buyer, they worked 7 days a week. Now it’s 7 days and 7 nights, but Arzola added, “Not complaining.”
