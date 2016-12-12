Builders get kudos for their winning homes on the Coast

Builders in South Mississippi are being rewarded for their designs and skills that brought the Coast innovative new homes, elegant kitchens and baths and a stunning man cave.
Home Builders Association of Mississippi presented the 2016 Best in Mississippi Building & Remodeling Awards last month to recognize the outstanding work of builders and remodelers across the state.
South Mississippi builders took several top honors:
▪ Brandon Elliott, CPB and the Elliott Homes took home the Grand Award, the top in the state, for The Camille and also won a Best in Mississippi Award for Single Family New Construction of a Custom Home with 3,500-3,999 square feet for The Camille.
▪ Joey Shepard of Shepard Homes won for Single Family New Construction of a Custom Home, 2,500-3,499 square feet for a Beach Boulevard Residence
▪ Kevin Taylor of CPB Plum Homes won for Single Family New Construction of a Custom Home with 4,000-5,999 square feet for the Coastal Getaway and the Specialty Build Award for the Coastal Man Cave
▪ Mike and Kim Fritz, CPB, Fritz Development won the Single Family Bath Award for the Home Spa
A record number of entries were received by the Home Builders Association and reviewed by a panel of judges to determine the winners.
