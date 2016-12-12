The Latest: Trump to name secretary of state pick Tuesday

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says Pause

1:13 Fireworks, lights and water make a Merry Christmas

0:31 High schooler gets into Ivy League school, family's reaction is priceless

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

1:05 26 miles of South Mississippi views at Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

1:32 Turkey song brings football players to child's Thanksgiving program