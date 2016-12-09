Oakland unveils stadium plan to keep Raiders in Bay Area

Oakland and Alameda County leaders will vote Tuesday on a financial and development plan to build a $1.3 billion football stadium at the Coliseum site to keep the Raiders from moving to Las Vegas.
Mayor Libby Schaaf and other local leaders presented details Friday of the plan reached with the Ronnie Lott Group and Fortress Investment Group. Schaaf said the deal is "responsible to the team, the league, the fans and the taxpayers."
The Raiders had no comment on the plan and owner Mark Davis is committed to moving to Las Vegas, where a $1.9 billion stadium project was approved by Nevada lawmakers in October.
The Raiders must get approval from 24 of the 32 NFL owners before being allowed to move.
