Ingalls delivers John Finn on Pearl Harbor anniversary

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula delivered the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer John Finn (DDG 113) to the U.S. Navy Wednesday on the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The official transfer of the ship took place during a signing ceremony that at 7:38 a.m. to remember the time the attacks began on Dec. 7, 1941.
The ship’s namesake helped shoot down Japanese warplanes during the attack despite being wounded and was the first Medal of Honor recipient of World War II.
“Our shipbuilders are patriots who take pride in each and every one of the ships we build at Ingalls,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. He said John Finn fought valiantly, and it is an honor for the Pascagoula shipbuilders to build the Finn.
Ingalls has delivered 28 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy and has four others under construction.
