CTA routes to change during marathon

Coast Transit Authority’s Gulfport and Biloxi Transit Centers will be inaccessible at times Sunday because of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon.
The Gulfport Transit Center’s Route 34 East and West at Gulfport, and Route 37 Gulfport, will have an alternate transfer point. It will be at 22nd Street between 23rd and 22nd Avenue for the first transfer at 7 a.m. Routine transfers and service will resume at the Gulfport Transit Center at 7:45 a.m.
There will be no service at the Biloxi Transit Center from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Route 34 East to Biloxi will have an alternate stop point on Irish Hill Drive at the Biloxi Junior High parking lot.
Route 4 D’Iberville South’s alternate stop point will be at Lee’s Market on Division Street.
Due to road closures, a connection service between Route 4 and Route 34 will not be available.
Details: 228-896-8080 or coasttransit.com
