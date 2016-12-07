Gautier company wins Air Force contract

MOWA-Barlovento LLC in Gautier is one of a dozen companies awarded a combined $300 million contract from the U.S. Air Force.
Contractors will compete for design, construction and engineering activities to design and construct new facilities and infrastructure, and renovate or restore existing facilities and infrastructure.
Work will be performed in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas and Louisiana, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 7, 2021.
Sun Herald
