C Spire is granting Christmas wishes

C Spire has a contest that gives customers a chance to make their biggest Christmas wishes come true.
The Customer Inspired Christmas Wish Initiative contest runs through 7 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Visit a C Spire retail store by Saturday and pick up an ornament.
▪ Use the unique code to submit a written essay or statement online about why you should be chosen for the Christmas wish.
▪ C Spire will donate $10 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for every individual who submits a wish.
▪ A panel of judges will decide on three winners based on creativity, originality and overall appeal. Winners will be notified by Dec. 30
▪ No purchase is necessary and you don’t have to be a customer; one entry per person
▪ You must be 18 years old (19 in Alabama) and reside in Mississippi, Florida or Alabama
“As a company that gets its inspiration from our customers, we anticipate receiving many compelling and inspiring stories from people who hope to make their wishes come true. No dream is too small. No wish is too big,” said Jim Richmond, vice president of Corporate Communications for C Spire.
