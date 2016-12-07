C Spire is granting Christmas wishes

1:51 Family recalls fun times at historic Biloxi home Pause

1:04 Gautier man rolls through Christmas

0:41 "I knew he was a psychopath," victim's sister says

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

0:41 Quality Bakery tries to get back to work after Katrina

2:16 Nurse tells county leaders of confusion involving Millette's departure

1:26 Ocean Springs patient worried after Singing River doctor abruptly removed

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

0:49 Coast Roast coming to Gulfport