New cafe coming to Gulfport; two stores move locations

Two longtime clothing stores and a new coffeehouse are opening at a new location and a newly renovated building on Pass Road.
Bridal and Formal Boutique/House of Tux and Back on the Rack are now in their combined location at 1720 Pass Road, and Boozer’s Brew & A Cafe Too is scheduled to open there Friday.
Back on the Rack Upscale Resale consignment store moved from its location in downtown Gulfport’s old train depot, and Bridal and Formal Boutique/House of Tux has moved a few blocks west from its former location on Pass Road. The owners are Adrian and Chavus Holland. Boozer’s is a new coffee shop and cafe, owned by Jamie Boozer Wayne and her father, Ken Boozer.
The two clothing stores share a roof, but Back on the Rack is on the right side when entering, and the bridal and formal wear shop is on left and toward the back. Each has its own register and retains its phone number (228-868-2037 for Bridal and Formal Boutique/House of Tux, 228-822-1480 for Back on the Rack). The Hollands have added a full-service alteration shop.
“Before, we had in-house alterations, but now, they will do in house, or if you just need your pants hemmed, they can do it,” Adrian Holland said.
Brides-to-be have individual rooms where friends and family can oooh and ahhh over their selections.
“We put our bridesmaids behind glass,” Holland said, as she entered a bridesmaids’ room with glass walls. “It’s more like a girls’ get together for them, so it can get a little loud. The glass helps muffle that while they still have fun.”
When a bride finds the dress of her wedding dreams, the store provides her a veil, and she gets to press a doorbell, which then plays Bruno Mars’ “Marry Me” throughout the store. The moment is captured on film.
Chavus Holland’s creative welding touch can be found throughout the store. He used metal parts found in the building prior to its makeover to make a table, and the front of a Mack truck (complete with operating headlights) forms the base for the register counter in the men’s House of Tux section. He also used old doors found in the building as the backdrop for a dramatic display at the entrance.
Boozer’s Brew will offer hot and cold coffee and tea drinks, plus hot chocolate, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and a small children’s menu. A drive-thru on the east side of the building will provide on-the-go service. Hours for Boozer’s will be 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; a back door provides direct access. The phone number is 228-234-5282.
Hours for both Bridal and Formal Boutique/House of Tux and Back on the Rack are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
