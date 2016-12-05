How much do you spend annually at Wal-Mart?

Do you spend more or less than the average Mississippian at Wal-Mart?
A study by GOBankingRates says the average resident of the Magnolia State spends about $1,400 a year and places Mississippi among the nation’s top 10 states where residents spend the most at Wal-Mart.
Those states generally are in the South and Midwest.
Specifically, Mississippi ranks sixth in the top 10.
The study says Mississippians, on a per capita basis, spend $1,395.02 a year at Wal-Mart, which translates to about 3.5 percent of their earnings. The study is based on 2014 numbers.
So, tell us, where do you rank? Above average, below average or just about even?
Blake Kaplan: 228-896-2327, @Blake_Kaplan
Comments