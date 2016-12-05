UK Supreme Court hears landmark challenge to Brexit plans

1:48 The thoughts behind Biloxi's Waterfront Plan Pause

1:17 WATCH: No. 7 Pass Christian rallies to defeat No. 1 Bay

1:31 Vibrio can't keep a good Santa down

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:14 Christmas party is “a wonderful day” for Hancock County foster children

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

1:28 Gulfport family remembers legacy of longtime Santa

1:29 Did a DHS caseworker really forge records to take away this woman's child?