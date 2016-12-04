New cross-border stock link widens access to China's Nasdaq

Trading has begun on a new cross-border stock trading link between Hong Kong and the neighboring Chinese city of Shenzhen, the latest step to widen access to China's markets for global investors.
The new link gives international investors the opportunity to buy and sell high-growth small and midcap stocks traded on the exchange in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen.
Its debut Monday follows the launch of a similar link between Hong Kong and China's main exchange in Shanghai two years ago.
Government officials and executives from both bourses marked the occasion in Hong Kong by banging a gong and toasting each other with champagne.
