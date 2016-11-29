US auto safety agency wants you to complain more

The U.S. government wants more people to complain about auto safety problems.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is proposing a rule requiring automakers put labels on sun visors of all new vehicles with instructions on how to file safety complaints.
The labels would be glued to passenger visors and tell people that complaints could bring an investigation or a possible recall.
The agency uses consumer complaints to spot safety problems. In 2015, it didn't have enough people to thoroughly analyze the 75,000 complaints that came in, and it hasn't received additional funding since.
The labels were required by Congress in 2012.
Complaints can be filed by telephone, internet or mail.
The agency will take comments on the proposal until Jan. 27. It could be years before labels are required.
Comments