Vigil planned in memory of slain Detroit police officer

The Wayne State University police officer who was killed in the line of duty donated tissue that could benefit dozens of people in need, officials said Saturday.
Gift of Life Michigan announced law enforcement officers from across Michigan escorted the body of Officer Collin Rose from the organ and tissue recovery program's surgical center in Ann Arbor to a Detroit-area funeral home. Rose was shot in the head Tuesday while trying to make an arrest and died the next day.
Gift of Life Michigan spokesman Tim Makinen said Rose was a registered tissue, eye and organ donor, and that his donation could help up to 75 people.
"It's such a testament to him and everybody who says they want to be a donor," said Makinen, whose nonprofit organization is federally designated to serve as the intermediary between Michigan hospitals and transplant programs.
Rose was shot as he tried to arrest DeAngelo Davis, who was arraigned Friday on murder and gun charges.
Police say the canine officer was investigating the possible thefts of navigation systems near the campus, and stopped Davis, who was riding a bicycle. The officer was shot shortly after requesting help from colleagues.
On Saturday, funeral arrangements also were announced for Rose. A visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions. A visitation and funeral Mass are planned Thursday morning at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in the Detroit suburb of St. Clair Shores.
Stephanie Kiras, funeral director for Kaul Funeral Homes, said the services are open to the public.
Wayne State, which has more than 27,000 students, employs about 65 officers. Rose died a day after the shooting, and is the only Wayne State officer killed in the line of duty.
On Saturday evening, residents in Detroit's Woodbridge area plan a candlelight vigil and procession in memory of Rose. A release says the event, which starts at Scripps Park, aims to recognize Rose's contribution to "making our neighborhood safer." Organizers say they also will discuss plans to create a memorial.
