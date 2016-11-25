Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $43.6 million contract

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is being awarded a $43.6 million contract modification to a previously awarded contract for the DDG-125 ship.
The contract is for long lead time material and associated non-recurring engineering and pre-production activities required for ship construction.
About 27 percent of the work will be performed in Pascagoula.
The remaining work will be done in Indianapolis, Indiana (20 percent); York, Pennsylvania (16 percent); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (16 percent); High Ridge, Montana (9 percent); Saratoga Springs, New York (8 percent), and Shreveport, Louisiana (4 percent).
It is expected to be completed by July 2022.
