November 25, 2016 3:02 PM

Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $43.6 million contract

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is being awarded a $43.6 million contract modification to a previously awarded contract for the DDG-125 ship.

The contract is for long lead time material and associated non-recurring engineering and pre-production activities required for ship construction.

About 27 percent of the work will be performed in Pascagoula.

The remaining work will be done in Indianapolis, Indiana (20 percent); York, Pennsylvania (16 percent); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (16 percent); High Ridge, Montana (9 percent); Saratoga Springs, New York (8 percent), and Shreveport, Louisiana (4 percent).

It is expected to be completed by July 2022.

