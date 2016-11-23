Kemper County plant another step closer to being operational

Mississippi Power announced Wednesday the Kemper County power plant reached another milestone.
The second of two gasifiers has generated electricity for the first time. The first one reached that status on Oct. 12.
The gasifiers run on synthesis gas, called syngas, which is made from lignite, a kind of coal. The first gasifier completed six weeks of successful syngas production.
“This is a substantial step forward for the project,” said Mississippi Power Chairman, President and CEO Anthony L. Wilson. “We are now closer to integrating all of the systems at the facility to deliver on our mission to provide clean, reliable energy for our customers. I cannot be happier with this step in the process.”
The next milestones include successful carbon capture and integrating the systems necessary for both combustion turbines to simultaneously generate electricity.
The plant is more than $4 billion over its initial budget, and the start date has been pushed back several times. It is currently expected to be operational by Dec. 31.
Comments