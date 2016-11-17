New hotel, restaurant come to downtown Pass Christian

Nura Juice Bar opened this month in Anchor Square, downtown Pascagoula. Owners Marcel and Kenyetta Kinard learned the benefits of juicing from their own diet. Kenyette describes the ingredients used to make the popular Lemon Watermelon Juice.
While celebrating the opening of Island View's Beach Tower in 2015, owner Rick Carter shows plans for even more expansion of the casino property in Gulfport -- but the approval for a casino on the south side of US 90 on Tuesday, July 26, 2016, is a new development in the plans.
Champion Print and Design is all about family and friends and community. Former bartender Johnny Mansholt left his popular station at the Government Street Grocery Bar and Restaurant to spend more time with his wife, Amber, and his daughter, Ruby. With more time available, the couple decided to start a business.