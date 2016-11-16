Take a look inside the beautiful new home on Gulfport beach

The gleaming white home on the Gulfport beach, reminiscent of the graceful homes that stood before Hurricane Katrina, is turning heads and winning awards.
Last week Elliott Homes collected the 2016 Grand Award for the best overall home in the state from the Mississippi Home Builders Association. The company followed that achievement this week with a silver award from The Nationals, the highest award in the country for home building.
Owner Brandon Elliott said he believes this is the first Nationals award from National Association of Home Builders Nationals ever granted in Mississippi.
This makes 16 state and 4 national awards Elliott Homes has won in the last 4 years, and Elliott said the honors started coming when the company stopped focusing on profits and instead made quality of life the priority.
Formerly a professional hockey player, Elliott chose to leave the ice and build quality homes. His wife, Adrienne, is the company’s designer and decorator. Together they and their staff have developed a reputation as one of the most accomplished home building teams in South Mississippi and one of the most dedicated after building three homes to benefit St. Jude.
They demonstrated their talents with The Camille, the award-winning home, named for former owner Camille Puckett.
The house — between Hewes Avenue and the Courtyard Mariott — was a slab after Katrina.
“We used the foundation as porch floor,” Elliott said, “then built the house on top of that.”
Touches of gray and black along with rich woods add contrast to the white carried throughout the 3,600 square foot home. It has four bedrooms, three and a half baths and beautiful views of the water, and was finished in March.
Another home Elliott Homes is building with Kenneth Jones II, a commercial real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Realty, is right next door at 1108 Beach Blvd. This Southern traditional home was designed to bring back the Mississippi heritage along the coast and will host the Parade of Homes kickoff from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
An incentive from the City of Gulfport for rebuilding on the beach was a bonus, but not the deciding factor to build there, Elliott said.
“When people talk about the beachfront they say ‘you should have seen it before Katrina,’” he says. Elliott Homes is returning the antebellum and Southern heritage architecture along the beach.
“It’s what people around here value,” he said.
“We actually won the Grand Award last year, too,” he said, that one for “The Kennedy” Elliott Homes built on Second Street in Gulfport. People told him they they thought it was renovated rather than a new build.
“You put one house in a community and that house can change the dynamics in a positive or negative way,” he said. “It is my belief that since hiring my staff based off principals first and their skills second, the passion, love, creativity and design shows through the product we deliver to warrant the judges voting Elliott Homes for such a prestigious award last week,” he said.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
If you go:
What: Parade of Homes kickoff
When: Thursday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: 1108 Beach Blvd., Gulfport
