‘Billion Dollar Buyer’ is now a slot machine

Tilman Fertitta has a knack for turning ideas to gold, and now his Golden Nugget Casinos exclusively will feature slot machines based on his hit CNBC show, “Billion Dollar Buyer.”
The slot machines will be at the casinos in Biloxi, Atlantic City, Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, his company announced Monday.
Fertitta is the star of the CNBC reality show “Billion Dollar Buyer” and is chairman and CEO of Landry’s, which owns Golden Nugget and operates more than 500 high-end and casual dining establishments around the world.
The new slot machines will give players a chance to strike a deal with the Billion Dollar Buyer. Players have a chance to relive the show and win up to 10,000 credits with the new three-reel, five-line “Billion Dollar Buyer” Double Jackpot Triple Blazing 7’s slot machine.
“I’ve really enjoyed being a part of the show and having an impact on these small businesses,” said Fertitta. “Starting a business is always a gamble, and I had to find a way to commemorate this experience at my casinos. Now players can win big against the Billion Dollar Buyer at any of the Golden Nugget properties.”
His second season of the show returns at 9 p.m. Nov. 22 with 12 new episodes.
In each hourlong episode, Fertitta spends time with two small businesses, samples their goods, gets to know their owners, assesses their compatibility with Landry’s and decides whether to place a purchase order with one, both or neither of the companies.
Fertitta taped two episodes in South Mississippi, with Pop Brothers, based in Gulfport, and Kismet Cosmetics, based in Covington, Louisiana. It hasn’t yet been announced when in the second season these shows will air.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
