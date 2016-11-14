Millennial-friendly housing could be coming to Pascagoula

New homes along the East Pascagoula River and within walking distance of downtown could be under construction soon if variances are approved by the Pascagoula City Council on Tuesday.
In the first phase of The Courtyard at City Dock, 14 Courtyard Homes will be built.
“There’s a total of 29 units,” said Kenneth Jones II, senior investment adviser and commercial manager for Coldwell Banker Commercial Alfonso Realty. He, Carleen Alfonso and Walter Ketchings will develop the community as OneRiverfront LLC. Elliott Homes will build the community.
Also planned are 25,000 square feet of office and retail in the second phase, Jones said.
“These are attached single family homes,” he said. “They’ll all be different.” Buyers can choose from 2- or 3-bedroom, 1 1/2-story or 2-story, and an exterior of brick, stucco or siding.
The project is going to the city council because the units will be classified as townhomes, and more than the six units allowed by ordinance will be constructed side by side to maximize the site, Jones said.
The Pascagoula Planning Board voted to recommend the variances to the council.
The homes are on the riverfront south of Watts Avenue, along Front Street. Parking will be on the bottom level and a garage for overflow parking is nearby. Jones said by backfilling the land, the homes will be elevated but won’t look like it from the river side. Residents will step down from their porch onto the courtyard.
“I personally see a lot of opportunity in Pascagoula,” Jones said. The city has a tremendous employment base, but many people live in Ocean Springs and Mobile and commute.
“Part of reason is Pascagoula doesn’t have a lot of newer product,” he said. “We’re trying to appeal to millenials and people who are looking to downsize and want to live downtown.”
The empty lot where the homes will be constructed has a lot of pluses.
“It’s right downtown,” he said, close to Anchor Square and other shopping, restaurants and businesses, and a boardwalk extends along the riverfront.
