Destroyer John Finn completes acceptance trials

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula successfully completed the third and final round of sea trials for the guided missile destroyer John Finn (DDG 113).
The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer spent two days in the Gulf of Mexico testing the ship’s systems for acceptance trials. The Navy required three sea trials as part of the restart effort on the DDG 51 program. Now shipbuilders will put the final finishing touches on the ship for its delivery in December.
DDG 113 is named in honor of the Navy’s first Medal of Honor recipient of World War II. Finn machine-gunned Japanese warplanes for over two hours during the attack on Pearl Harbor, despite being shot in the foot and shoulder. He retired as a lieutenant after 30 years of service and died at age 100 in 2010.
Ingalls has delivered 28 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy. Other destroyers under construction at Ingalls include Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) and Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Construction of Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2017.
