Kohl's tops earnings forecasts on lower costs

Kohl's Corp. reported a fiscal third-quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations as lower costs offset a decline in sales.
Shares jumped 6.6 percent in premarket trading Thursday.
The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company's profit jumped 21.6 percent to $146 million, or 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 80 cents per share.
Meanwhile, revenue fell 2.3 percent to $4.33 billion, but general costs fell 1.7 percent to $1.08 billion and merchandise costs fell 2.3 percent to $2.72 billion.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.28 billion in revenue.
Same-store sales, a key metric of a retailer's health, fell 1.7 percent during the quarter.
Kohl's expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4 per share. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share.
Kohl's shares have decreased 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 6 percent. The stock has climbed roughly 4 percent in the last 12 months.
-----
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSS
