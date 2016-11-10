Cook County Board to vote on proposed sugary beverages tax

The debate over whether sugary beverages should be heavily taxed is scheduled to be taken up by the Cook County Board of Commissioners in Chicago.
Board President Toni Preckwinkle has proposed a tax designed to raise revenue, but it's being promoted as a way to reduce soda consumption and in turn improve public health.
The proposed penny-an-ounce tax is facing stiff opposition from the beverage industry. The American Beverage Association has about $600,000 to oppose it, which is scheduled to be taken up Thursday by the county board.
New York City Ex-Mayor Michael Bloomberg is spending $1 million in Cook County in support of the tax.
Earlier this year, Philadelphia approved a sugary beverages tax. Voters in San Francisco, Oakland and Albany, California and Boulder, Colorado approved similar taxes Tuesday.
