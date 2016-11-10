Wednesday's Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — David West is disgusted with the choice of Donald Trump for president.
"The guy who got elected, it's not just the fact he got elected but people voted for him," West said after shootaround. "That's the disheartening thing. I just think a lot of the things he was saying publicly, the majority of this country feels privately. They proved that through their vote. ... He got the platform."
The Golden State Warriors met to discuss Trump's win over Hillary Clinton. Coach Steve Kerr expressed disappointment in the result and the discourse in the election, saying Trump regularly used "racist, misogynist, insulting words" more appropriate for "The Jerry Springer Show" than a presidential election.
"The whole process has left all of us feeling disgusted and disappointed," Kerr said. "I thought we were better than this."
Clippers coach Doc Rivers, meanwhile, struck a reassuring tone.
"We're all going to be OK everyone," he said before the Clippers hosted Portland. "Donald Trump is going to be president and that's something I never thought I'd have to say. I believe overall America works."
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James and his Cavaliers teammates will be at the White House on Thursday.
An unexpected guest will be there, too.
The visit by the reigning NBA champions will coincide with President-elect Donald Trump's meeting with President Barack Obama to discuss the handover of power and transition following a shocking election that left James — and millions of Americans — wondering about the future.
Gov. John Kasich, a onetime Republican presidential rival who refused to endorse Trump and boycotted the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, also was to visit the White House on Thursday.
James had supported Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, appearing on stage with the former secretary of state at a campaign rally Sunday to urge Cleveland residents to vote.
PRO FOOTBALL
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Voters overwhelmingly rejected a measure that would have raised $1.15 billion from increased hotel occupancy taxes to help pay for a new stadium for the San Diego Chargers.
Measure C, which was written by the Chargers without input from City Hall, the powerful tourism industry or other stakeholders, was defeated 57 percent to 43 percent. It needed 66.7 percent to pass.
Team chairman Dean Spanos, whose attempt to move the Chargers to the Los Angeles suburb of Carson angered fans and was rebuffed by fellow NFL owners in January, said in a statement Wednesday that he will consider his options. He said a decision won't be announced until after the season "and no decision will be made in haste."
Measure C would have increased the hotel tax to help pay for a $1.8 billion stadium and convention center annex in the southeast corner of downtown near Petco Park, the home of MLB's Padres. The Chargers have been trying since 2000 to replace aging Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin will prohibit nooses and ropes from home athletic events as part of revised standards being put in place after a fan wore an offensive costume to a football game.
The school said in a statement that nooses and ropes will be treated as weapons that "constitute a threat to safety."
The fan behavior, carry-in and ticket policies were revised to read, in part, that "Any person who engages in violent, threatening, abusive or otherwise disorderly conduct which tends to provoke a disturbance or incite violence will be ejected from our events."
A fan wore what appeared to be a President Barack Obama mask with a noose around its neck to the Badgers' game on Oct. 29 against Nebraska. Security officers asked the man to remove the noose in the first but a photo taken later shows him wearing the noose again.
The changes will go into effect starting this weekend.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident in September, was voted the NL comeback player of the year by his peers in the annual Players Choice Awards of the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Fernandez was the 2013 NL Rookie of the Year, had Tommy John surgery the following year, returned in July 2015 and was 16-8 with a 2.86 ERA this season, earning his second All-Star selection. He died at age 24 on Sept. 25, and autopsy reports released by the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office said he had cocaine and alcohol in his system when his boat crashed into a Miami Beach jetty.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The baseball players' union has fired arbitrator Fredric Horowitz, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the firing was not publicly announced.
Dan Halem, Major League Baseball's chief legal officer, informed general managers at their meeting this week. The players' association made the decision after Horowitz ruled against it in an injury assignment case involving Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Charlie Culberson.
The players' association declined comment, spokesman Greg Bouris said.
Horowitz, 68, started as baseball's neutral arbitrator in June 2012. He replaced Shyam Das, who had held the position since 1999 but was fired by management following his decision to overturn Ryan Braun's 50-game suspension for a positive drug test.
In Horowitz's most notable decision, he reduced Alex Rodriguez's 211-game suspension to 162 games, a penalty imposed for violations of baseball's drug agreement and labor contract.
OLYMPICS
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Donald Trump's election as U.S. president has the potential to influence Los Angeles' chances of hosting the 2024 Olympics. For better or worse.
Some International Olympic Committee members — who will choose among Los Angeles, Paris and Budapest, Hungary, in a vote next September — cited possible pros and cons of Trump's role in the American bid.
As a polarizing presidential candidate, Trump's words on Muslims, Mexicans and other issues could have offended some of the 98 IOC members from around the world who will select the host city.
"It may have," the IOC's longest-serving member, Dick Pound of Canada, told The Associated Press.
At the same time, Pound did not rule out the possibility that Trump could help win votes if he travels to Lima, Peru, in September to pitch the Los Angeles bid in person to the IOC ahead of the secret ballot.
Comments