See who won the Peter Anderson Festival’s Blue Moon contest

Saucier artist Elizabeth Huffmaster has won the Blue Moon Art Project Contest. Her work will be featured on next year’s Blue Moon promotions for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival.
Huffmaster’s “The Natural Favorite” art will appear on signs, souvenir cups and other promotions for the 39th annual Peter Anderson Festival next November.
The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce Main Street Tourism Bureau and F.E.B. Distributing asks artists for their interpretation of the Blue Moon brand of beer. The winner was announced Sunday at the end of this year’s festival.
More than 150,000 people who attended the festival had the opportunity to vote for their favorite art. This year’s People’s Choice Award winner is Tonya Hebert of Biloxi for “I’d Give you the Blue Moon.”
