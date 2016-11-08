Business

November 8, 2016 3:13 AM

German factory production drops in September for flat Q3

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German factory production dropped in September, giving up some of its gains from the previous month for an overall flat performance in the third quarter.

The Economy Ministry said Tuesday that industrial production in Europe's largest economy dropped 1.8 percent in September over August, according to season- and calendar-adjusted figures. That followed a robust 3 percent rise in August, and a 1.5 percent drop in July.

The ministry said overall production in the third quarter was up 0.3 percent over the previous quarter and that it expects a "slight uptick" in factory production growth in the coming months.

