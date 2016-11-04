Mississippi Power delays Kemper start, adds to $25M cost

Mississippi Power on Friday added a month to the date it expects to have the Kemper energy facility operational on lignite.
The date was revised from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31 and Mississippi Power said it is sending out notices to customers to advise them of the change.
With this extension comes the need for an additional $25 million that will be paid by Mississippi Power and Southern Company – and not Mississippi Power customers, the company said.
The extension gives more time to begin producing electricity on the second gasifier, complete outage activities and resume electricity production on the first gasifier, the company said. It also will allow the company to complete the integration of all systems for both units to simultaneously generate electricity with syngas.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments