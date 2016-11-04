Coast residents can apply for a share of Affordable Housing Grants

Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland Area has been awarded a $98,000 Affordable Housing Program grant from BancorpSouth Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to pay for critical repairs to 14 homes of low-income elderly and special-needs residents of Hancock and Pearl River counties.
The Habitat affiliate is accepting applications for the project, which is expected to be completed by June 2017. The office is at 103 Central Ave., Bay Saint Louis and the phone number is 228-467-9699.
Evelyn Edwards, CRA specialist at BancorpSouth Bank, said the grant will help homeowners in Hancock and Pearl River counties who have few options for repairs.
“These are rural counties, where many residents, especially special-needs and elderly, lack the resources to handle routine maintenance before issues arise,” she said. “This AHP grant from FHLB Dallas will benefit some of these families.”
FHLB Dallas annually returns 10 percent of its profits in the form of AHP grants to the communities served by its member institutions, like BancorpSouth Bank. In 2016, FHLB Dallas awarded $7.8 million in AHP grants to 27 projects across five states, including Mississippi. Since the inception of AHP in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $245 million in grants to assist 45,500 families.
